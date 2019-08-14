A Rocky Face, Ga., man was arrested in Catoosa County after he allegedly threw a bag of drugs into a ditch while being pulled over by Ringgold law enforcement, police say.
According to the Ringgold Police Department:
Michael Lamar Bradley, 34, of Lindsey Memorial Road, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of possessing marijuana, possessing methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance, not having proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, and registration requirements. His bond was set at $16,000.
Ringgold officer Joshua VanDyke says that just after 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 he saw a Suzuki dirt bike traveling along U.S. 41 with no tag, reports show.
While he was making the traffic stop, Bradley threw a black bag into a nearby ditch, the officer said.
“I asked Mr. Bradley why he threw a bag in the ditch when he was stopped and he stated, ‘what bag’,” VanDyke said. “When asked again, Mr. Bradley stated that it was his bag and that it had ‘dope’ in it.”
Officer VanDyke found the bag and discovered it had marijuana and two other substances inside, reports show.
“Mr. Bradley stated that the yellow stuff was crushed up Clonazepam and that he bought his meth and marijuana on Reed Road in Dalton,” VanDyke said.
The dirt bike, which Bradley said he borrowed from a friend, was towed from the scene and he was transported to jail without further incident.