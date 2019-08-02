Operation Horizon, in which several agencies — including the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office — conducted 97 sex offender compliance checks and attempted to locate numerous individuals wanted on felony warrants, concluded Aug. 1.
Personnel conducted 97 sex offender compliance checks July 29-30. Of those checks, 91 individuals were found to be compliant and six individuals were arrested.
One arrest was the result of the offender possessing thousands of images of child pornography. The other five arrests involved possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and one parole violation. Two laptops, two cell phones, multiple thumb drives, multiple DVDs and one firearm were seized as a result of those arrests.
July 31 and Aug. 1 personnel concentrated on individuals wanted on felony warrants from Catoosa County which resulted in 22 individuals being arrested.
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk thanked the agencies that participated “for their hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe”: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service & Task Force officers, Homeland Security, and Georgia Department of Community Services.