Catoosa County detectives are looking into multiple thefts that occurred over the Labor Day weekend, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle in Ringgold while a purse was snatched from a flea market booth in Rossville.
In the Ringgold case, a school-issued laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pebblestone Drive.
The incident occurred sometime over the Labor Day weekend of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, reports show.
The victim told police her vehicle was parked on the street in front of her residence around 9 p.m. on Aug. 30 and wasn’t driven again until the morning of Sept. 3.
After arriving at work, the woman realized her school-issued laptop was missing from her bag that was left in the vehicle over the weekend.
The laptop is described as a black Lenovo Miix, Model 80U1.
The victim admitted that the vehicle was accidentally left unlocked when the theft occurred.
In Rossville, the purse theft occurred at the I-75 Flea Market on Direct Connection Drive.
The victim in that case told deputies that she arrived at her booth on Sept. 1 and placed her pocketbook inside a black shopping bag and hung it up on a rack. Later that afternoon when she went to retrieve money, she discovered her pocketbook had been taken.
The victim admitted walking away from her booth several times throughout the day, and reported that the pocketbook contained $220 in cash and five credit cards in addition to her license and other personal papers.