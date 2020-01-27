Two vehicles were ripped off in Catoosa County after someone stole parts from them while they were parked, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between Jan 19 and 20 on Ware House Road off U.S. 41.
Deputies were dispatched to the Shane Hood Trucking Company where two catalytic converters had been cutoff of two vehicles parked on the lot, reports show.
Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust systems of vehicles, and are targets of thieves because of the value of the precious metals inside them.
Generally, trucks and SUVs are more vulnerable to such thefts because they sit higher off the ground creating easier access for crooks.
During the incident, the two converters were stolen from an RV and a service truck, reports show.
According to the victim, the two converters have an approximate value of $1,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing converters is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.