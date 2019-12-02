A man charged with stabbing a woman in the abdomen with a kitchen knife this past weekend is scheduled to appear today (Monday, Dec. 2) before a Walker County judge.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
Justin Hurst, 29, allegedly stabbed Jennifer Pippin, 34, at a residence at 1003 Park City Road in Rossville. The stabbing occurred Saturday evening, Nov. 30.
Pippin was transported to a hospital for treatment. Hurst was booked into the Walker County jail and charged with aggravated assault (under the Family Violence Act), cruelty to children (third degree), and simple battery. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Monday at 2 p.m.
Children were in the home during the incident but were not injured.