Jeffrey Smith, 34, faces charges of felony reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license following his involvement in a Dec. 11 crash in Chattanooga.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
About 7:30 a.m. a deputy saw a male driver who was not wearing his seatbelt near Lane Funeral Home in Rossville.
The deputy prepared to pull over the man as he drove on South Crest Road into Chattanooga. The vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle after the car crossed into Chattanooga on John Ross Road.
The deputy witnessed the crash and responded to check for injuries.
Smith, who had an active misdemeanor warrant, then ran from the scene.
The deputy caught him a 100 yards away and arrested him for fleeing the scene of an accident.
The driver of the other vehicle, an SUV, was transported to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.