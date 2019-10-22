A laptop computer was recently stolen from a vehicle on Promise Heights Drive in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between midnight on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
The victim told police that on the morning of Oct. 9 he went to his vehicle and discovered it had been ransacked.
The offender(s) made off with a Dell Inspiron laptop that belongs to the company the victim works for, reports show.
The computer has an estimated value of $500.
Deputies didn’t notice any signs of forced entry or damage to the vehicle following the incident, reports show.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the missing computer is encouraged to contact Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.