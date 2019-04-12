The LaFayette Police Department and LaFayette Fire Department received a donated Broilmaster Premium Gas Grill on Friday, April 12, at the LaFayette Public Safety Building.
The grill was donated by Blossman Gas & Appliances in conjunction with Tri-State Distributors.
Tri-State Distributors, a Georgia-based company, is the supplier for Blossman Gas & Appliances.
Blossman Gas & Appliances and Tri-State Distributors each donated half of the cost for the Broilmaster Premium Gas Grill, Blossman Gas & Appliances manager Gerald Cook said.
“We just wanted to do something to give back to the people that take care of us,” Cook said. “With our business being in LaFayette, we wanted to share that with them.”