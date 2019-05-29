A Kentucky man was arrested in Catoosa County after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and several drugs during a traffic stop in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Cody Cheyenne Mcarter, 26, of Stamping Ground, Ky., was arrested May 16 on charges of trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime. His bond was set at $26,000.
Deputies encountered Mcarter traveling with his girlfriend and another male passenger along I-75 near mile marker 347 just before 9 p.m. on May 16, reports show.
Deputy Steven Lewis initiated a traffic stop after noticing that the trio’s vehicle didn’t have any headlights or taillights on.
While questioning the trio about their travels, Lewis said Mcarter’s hands were shaking and that he avoided eye contact.
The trio claimed to be headed to Kentucky. A dispatch reported neither of the three had any active warrants, reports show.
However, the female driver gave consent for a vehicle search, which resulted in discovery of the drugs.
During the search, Deputy Lewis found a rolled paper bag containing meth in Mcarter’s waistband. Deputy Lewis also found a loaded Bersa Thunder 380 pistol, clear plastic baggies, digital scales, a smoking pipe, and a large Ziploc back of additional methamphetamine.
“Mr. Mcarter advised me that the meth was his and anything else found in the vehicle was his,” Deputy Lewis said.
A check of the pistol revealed that it was reported stolen out of Johnson County, Kentucky.
Mcarter was taken to Catoosa County jail without incident, while his girlfriend was given a warning for driving with no lights on.