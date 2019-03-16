Approximately $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Catoosa County residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the burglary call March 5 in the Smoketree subdivision off Baggett Road.
The victim told police that after arriving and checking the mail, she noticed the garage door was not flush with the ground.
After inspecting the garage, it was discovered that several items had been moved around and that entry had also been made into the home, reports show.
After inventorying the residence, the victim told police the only thing missing was assorted jewelry that was hidden under a bathroom sink, reports show.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing jewelry is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.