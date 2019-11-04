An iPhone was stolen from the booth of a flea market in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the I-75 Flea Market at 400 Direct Connection Drive.
The victim told police the male offender was looking at an iPhone 8 and that he eventually put it in his pocket and fled the scene, reports show.
The 64-GB phone is gold in color with serial number 356715086240267, and has an approximate value of $495.
According to the victim, the offender was an African-American male wearing a black and purple jacket.
The victim added that the man had cross tattoos on one cheek of his face, and tear drops on the other cheek, reports show.