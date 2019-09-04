A handgun was recently stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in front of a residence in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the entering auto incident occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 17 on Fawn Lane in The Meadows subdivision in Ringgold.
The victim told deputies that he was at a friend’s house and returned to his vehicle to find that his 9-mm. pistol had been taken from his 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, reports show.
The man said a .44-caliber speed loader was also taken during the incident.