A handgun was recently stolen from a vehicle parked in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 8:14 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rossville’s Mack Smith Road on the morning of Jan. 4.
The victim told police that someone entered his unlocked 2003 GMC Sierra truck during that time frame and stole his .40-caliber handgun, reports show.
The victim claimed he’d owned the gun for approximately two years, but was unable to immediately provide the serial number information.
The deputy on scene attempted to retrieve serial number information on the gun from the store it was purchased from, police say.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the handgun is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department 706-935-2424.