A handgun and several electronic devices were stolen from a Catoosa County home off Three Notch Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 6 on ME Arnold Drive off Three Notch Drive.
The victim told police that he arrived home to find that someone had entered the residence and taken several items from his bedroom.
Deputies were able to determine that the intruder forced his or her way through the front door of the residence and subsequently made off with a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, a PlayStation 4 console, and Apple Watch, and an Apple iPad.
The victim didn’t have serial number information immediately available for the stolen property, but planned on locating that information to help investigators.
Equipment theft
In addition to the burglary on ME Arnold Drive, detectives are trying to locate a piece of equipment that recently went missing from a property on LQ Ware Lane in the area of Rollins Industrial Blvd in Ringgold.
In that case, a Bobcat rock grappler vehicle was taken from the site while the equipment owner was busy working on another job.
The vehicle has an estimated value of $4,000, reports show.