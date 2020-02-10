A handgun and a bottle of prescription medication were recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Donna Lane inside the Heritage Estates subdivision on Jan. 21.
Around 9:24 a.m. on Jan. 21, a deputy responded to an alarm at the residence, but found no signs of forced entry, no unsecured doors or windows, and no one inside the home.
About half an hour later, dispatch notified the deputy that the homeowner had arrived at home to find a door open.
Upon examining the house, the victim concluded that a pink .9-mm handgun and a bottle of prescription Klonopin were stolen from the bedside table in her bedroom, reports show.
The victim added that she thought she heard someone on her porch a few days earlier on Jan. 15, and that the home’s alarm had sounded on two different occasions since that day.
Deputies entered the missing firearm into the Georgia and National Crime Information Center databases.