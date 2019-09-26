- Kelsey Lee Teems, 23, of 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- James Maverick Garner, 51, 236 Madgabend Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Joshua E. Norris, 27, 5525 Spiderwebb Way, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
- Mickey Lewis Skyles, 56, 1414 Happy Valley Road, Rossville on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, driving with license suspended and seatbelt violation.
- Destiney K. Gibbs, 20, of 3714 Taliwa Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Ontarius L. Johnson, 22, of 3714 Taliwa Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Patsy Marieann Conley, 23, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Samuel Charles Shirley, 34, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Ryan Martin Thomas Harris, 21, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of simple assault.
- Krystal Marie Downing, 20, of 282 Hatfield Road, Franklin, NC arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
- Dewayne Tremayne Voltaire, 20, of 208 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Traneta Latrece Smith, 26, of 35 Lookout Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, false report of a crime, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle and no insurance.
- Kathleen Mitchelle McCord, 33, of 101 Shamrock, Bonair, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, tail light requirements and an outstanding warrant.
- Andrew Jason Morgan, 33, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Brian Kelly Chasteen, 47, of 1451 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, assisting another agency and defective tag light.
- Timothy Patrick Brown, 60, of 3022 Westside Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of simple battery.
- Jason Clay Rosson, 36, of 209 Beach Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Zachary Lewis Durham, 34, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Woody Eugene Cantrell, 33, of 3252 Plaze Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and pedestrian under the influence.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 13
- License required: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 5
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Missing/defective tail lights: 3
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 3
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 1
- License required to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
- Following too closely: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
- Requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle: 1