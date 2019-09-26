  • Kelsey Lee Teems, 23, of 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • James Maverick Garner, 51, 236 Madgabend Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
  • Joshua E. Norris, 27, 5525 Spiderwebb Way, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
  • Mickey Lewis Skyles, 56, 1414 Happy Valley Road, Rossville on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, driving with license suspended and seatbelt violation.
  • Destiney K. Gibbs, 20, of 3714 Taliwa Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Ontarius L. Johnson, 22, of 3714 Taliwa Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Patsy Marieann Conley, 23, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Samuel Charles Shirley, 34, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Ryan Martin Thomas Harris, 21, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of simple assault.
  • Krystal Marie Downing, 20, of 282 Hatfield Road, Franklin, NC arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
  • Dewayne Tremayne Voltaire, 20, of 208 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Traneta Latrece Smith, 26, of 35 Lookout Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, false report of a crime, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle and no insurance.
  • Kathleen Mitchelle McCord, 33, of 101 Shamrock, Bonair, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, tail light requirements and an outstanding warrant.
  • Andrew Jason Morgan, 33, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Brian Kelly Chasteen, 47, of 1451 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, assisting another agency and defective tag light.
  • Timothy Patrick Brown, 60, of 3022 Westside Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of simple battery.
  • Jason Clay Rosson, 36, of 209 Beach Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Zachary Lewis Durham, 34, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Woody Eugene Cantrell, 33, of 3252 Plaze Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and pedestrian under the influence.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 13
  • License required: 1
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
  • Vehicle turning left: 1
  • Seatbelt violations: 5
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
  • Missing/defective tail lights: 3
  • Proof of insurance required: 1
  • Suspended registration: 1
  • Window tint violations: 1
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
  • Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
  • Possession of marijuana: 3
  • Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
  • Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags: 1
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 1
  • License required to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
  • Following too closely: 2
  • Theft by shoplifting: 2
  • Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1
  • Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
  • Requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle: 1

