- Jerry Len Miller, 37, of 2548 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while suspended.
- Trey Austin Parker, 18, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of burglary.
- Gavin Blake Vice, 18, of 78 Carrol Ct, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Douglas Lance Justice, 37, of 76 Virginia Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Kenneth Lamar Harris, 38, of 129 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of alcohol, impeding traffic, open container and theft by bringing stolen property into state.
- Joseph Ryan Tucker, 24, of 1633 West Rebel Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, tag light required, driving while license suspended and suspended registration.
- Jackie Lee Pugh, 36, of 409 North Ellison, Guymon, OK arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Thomas Michael Bragg, 62, of 1732 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to yield when turning left, fleeing/attempting to elude police, obstruction, open container, operation of unsafe vehicle, reckless driving and seatbelt violation.
- Wilmer Miguel Ramos Santos, 29, of 1112 East 13th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt requirement.
- Sean Andrew Ball, 42, of 26 Williams Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and tag light requirement.
- Billy Jake Kendrick, 22, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- James Walter Earls, 74, of 534 Cedar Glen Circle, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield.
- James Melvin Cosey, 40, of 6209 Atlanta Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, suspended registration and tail lights required.
- Maurilio Urbano Vasquez-Perez, 23, of 3423 Clio Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving without a license and tag light required.
- Larissa Britten Peppers, 22, of 38 Oak Grove Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Tyler Levi Tinker, 22, of 324 Herman Buck Lane, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- April Sugar Wilson, 26, of 926 Northmont Drive NE, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Dominique Cortel Miles, 28, of 30 Willow Lane, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and window tint violation.
- Christopher Darren Lee, 26, of 3 Brothers Lane, Dalton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and suspended registration.
- James Allen Stone, 29, of 757 Brow Road, Trenton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield when turning left.
- Roy Lee Galloway, 37, of 27 Oak Ct, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving while unlicensed, mirror requirement, no proof of insurance and operation of unregistered vehicle.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 3
- License required: 4
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Entering or crossing roadway: 6
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Missing/defective tail lights: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 5
- Suspended registration: 5
- Window tint violations: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 17
- Following too closely: 2
- Impeding traffic flow: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 3
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 8
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1