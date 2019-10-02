- Dakota M. Green, 23, of 7136 Goldenrod Ct, Ooltewah arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent vehicle identity, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, operation of unregistered vehicle, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
- Ivan Dewayne Sherrill, 52, of 921 E. Circle Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, affixing license plate with intent to conceal, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance and too fast for conditions.
- Deljuan Khari McDade, 22, of 1138 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while unlicensed, possession of marijuana and failure to obey person directing traffic.
- Travis Lamar Teems, 54, of 218 Chambers Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and assisting another agency.
- James David Waters, 32, of 130 Cornwell Avenue, Watertown, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, giving false information to police and possession of schedule II controlled substances.
- Denny Allen Marshall, 46, of 651 Hickory Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of alteration of license plate, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
- Miguel Enrique Reyes Lopez, 22, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on charges of distracted driving and driving while unlicensed.
- Candice Marie Justus, 43, of 6327 Farris Drive, Harrison, TN arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft be shoplifting, driving while license suspended and cancelled registration.
- Scott Ludwig Demotts, 56, of 3111 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while suspended, taglight requirement and tail light lens requirement.
- Tabitha Joann Quinton, 34, of 113 Diane Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and littering on a highway.
- Danny Nicholas Holbert, 28, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Cedric Lebron Josey, 23, of 721 Hargraves Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired tag and defective tag light.
- Ashlee Rene Adamson, 21, of 608 Parklake Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Connie Sherise Mitchell, 56, of 41 Austin Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jessica Lynn Isbill, 39, of 32 Windy Leigh Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jason Dewayne Clark, 43, of Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN arrested on a charge by another agency.
- Luis Alfredo Tzun Vincent, 23, of 3721 4th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving without a license, failure to obey traffic control device and no proof of insurance.
- Daniell Renee Martin, 26, of 66 Spencer Street, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield.
- Ricky Lee Beamon, 28, of 201 Eads Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and improper exhaust.
- Misti Dawn Duckett, 31, of 7271 Nashville Street, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, littering on roadway and defective tag light.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- License required: 6
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 2
- Failure to obey authorized person directing traffic: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 9
- Missing/defective tail lights: 3
- Proof of insurance required: 4
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Suspended registration: 3
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Littering highway/roadway: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 4
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 3