  • Alexis Taylor Cash, 24, of 172 Southern Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Derrick Lydaryl Duncan, 28, of 1912 Walker Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to stop at scene of accident, driving while license suspended and following too closely.
  • Teddy Ray Hardiman, 32, of 1408 Cloverdale Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II drugs.
  • Barry Lee Dill, 50, arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
  • Daniel Jacob McDonald, 30, of 363 Hidden Trace Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, improper transfer of registration and tag light requirement.
  • Tonya Lynn Dye, 45, of 497 Westbrook Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Jessica Paulette Starkley, 31, of 4209 Wilkesview Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law and driving on suspended license.
  • James Arthur Bennett, 26, of 808 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Lisa Michelle Blackburn, 55, of 2515 East 17th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
  • Santos Ramirez Morales, 42, of 2007 East 33rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective brake lights and driving while unlicensed.
  • Taylor Ann Brantley, 23, of 415 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Jerry Lamar Pursley, 56, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.
  • Randy Joe Lecroy, 58, of 1638 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
  • Jennifer Anne Montgomery, 36, of 40 Osbourne Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Hearshel Dixon, 82, of 499 Thomas Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 6
  • License required: 2
  • Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 3
  • Entering or crossing roadway: 2
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
  • Vehicle turning left: 1
  • Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
  • Missing/defective tail lights: 2
  • Proof of insurance required: 2
  • Failure to exercise due care: 1
  • Suspended registration: 5
  • Seatbelt violations: 2
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
  • Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
  • License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 9
  • Following too closely: 6
  • Theft by shoplifting: 1
  • Duty of driver to stop at, or return to, scene of accident: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
  • Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
  • Public intoxication: 2
  • Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
  • Dumping, disposing, littering on public or private property: 1

