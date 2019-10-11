- Alexis Taylor Cash, 24, of 172 Southern Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Derrick Lydaryl Duncan, 28, of 1912 Walker Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to stop at scene of accident, driving while license suspended and following too closely.
- Teddy Ray Hardiman, 32, of 1408 Cloverdale Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II drugs.
- Barry Lee Dill, 50, arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Daniel Jacob McDonald, 30, of 363 Hidden Trace Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, improper transfer of registration and tag light requirement.
- Tonya Lynn Dye, 45, of 497 Westbrook Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jessica Paulette Starkley, 31, of 4209 Wilkesview Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law and driving on suspended license.
- James Arthur Bennett, 26, of 808 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Lisa Michelle Blackburn, 55, of 2515 East 17th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
- Santos Ramirez Morales, 42, of 2007 East 33rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective brake lights and driving while unlicensed.
- Taylor Ann Brantley, 23, of 415 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 56, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.
- Randy Joe Lecroy, 58, of 1638 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Jennifer Anne Montgomery, 36, of 40 Osbourne Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Hearshel Dixon, 82, of 499 Thomas Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 6
- License required: 2
- Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 3
- Entering or crossing roadway: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Suspended registration: 5
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 9
- Following too closely: 6
- Theft by shoplifting: 1
- Duty of driver to stop at, or return to, scene of accident: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
- Public intoxication: 2
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Dumping, disposing, littering on public or private property: 1