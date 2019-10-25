- W.D. Pate, 55, of 1162 Chippewah Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Roger Michael Hulsey, 41, of 7185 Teresa Street, Birchwood, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Edvin Morales, 28, of 43165 Red Buckle Lane, Tracy City, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Haley N. Marshall, 27, of 1908 Mulberry Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Dustin Harole Long, 28, of 829 Germantown Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Lafara Bohannon Schreane, 41, of 506 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- Devin Antone McDaniel, 41, of 1136 Cody Lane, Soddy Daisy, TN arrested on a probation violation.
- Alfonso Sarmiento, 62, of 314 McBrien Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Eltoney Montrel Simmons, 18, of 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and obstruction of officers.
- Tyler James Simpson, 27, of 925 Hulana Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and affixing to misrepresent.
- Thomas Douglas Amiotte, 24, of 1013 Lee Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of simple assault.
- Ian Michael Tice, 39, of 907 Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
- Jerrod Lemar Thorne, 24, of 415 Hollywood Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Anthony Lee Saint, 50, of 1305 Gadd Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 4
- License required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
- Suspended registration: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 3
- Duty of driver to stop at, or return to the scene of an accident: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
- Reckless driving: 1