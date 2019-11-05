- Terry Lee Stanley, 54, of 600 County Road 331, Sweetwater, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Bridget Fay Stanley, 45, of 1246 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 3207 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, failure to yield to emergency equipment and failure to maintain lane.
- Frankie Lee Goff, 56, of 1424 Clearbrook Court, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Paige Leigh Robinette, 37, of 6900 Upchurch Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Miguel Angel Castre Jon Roman, 37, of 262 West State Line Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving without a license and improper left turn.
- Guiseppe A. Vazquez-Aguirre, 17, of 159 Frank Fabris Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers.
- Donovan Shane White, 45, of 236 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and tag light violation.
- Travis Ray Jordan, 20, of 21991 AL Highway 117, Ider arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jeffrey Kevin Deyhle, 49, of 2821 3rd Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Jacqueline Janay Taylor, 27, of 2609 Acuff Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- James Seth Shrum, 33, of 1706 Winifred Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- David Ray Nelson, 50, of 270 Shady Lane, Dayton, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Tanesha Shonta Davis, 30, of 104 Beech Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective/missing taillights.
- Carlos Danyelle Watkins, 43, of 3810 Clio Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and license not on person.
- Patricia Whitley Anderson, 53, of 88 Edison Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Brittany Anne Marie Blank, 30, of 70 Brookwood Court, Blue Ridge, GA arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
- Jacob Charles Blank, 31, of 461 Wash Wilson Road, Blue Ridge, GA arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 1
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- License required: 1
- Expired license: 1
- Right of way in crosswalks: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 3
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Driving while license suspended: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 4
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 1
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1