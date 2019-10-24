- Roselina Nolasco Estela Ramirez, 35, of 1126 South Chattanooga Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and speeding.
- Roslynn Evonne Sanchez, 17, of 1500 East 48th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of battery and underage possession of alcohol.
- John William Weathers, 23, of 606 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, Summerville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, brake light requirements and tag light violation.
- Michael Scott Nelson, 55, of 553 Benson Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Thomas Eugene Ervin, 35, of 417 Elder Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- 10-13-19
- Hailey Danielle Hill, 24, of 101 Overbrook Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Alexandria Raine Tipton, 17, of 106 Moore Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Ray Quindell, 28, of 1610 Anderson Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Zane Nicholas Gray, 29, of 102 Gracie Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I controlled substance.
- Amanda Lynn Giles, 28, of 100 South Stoval Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Joshua Edward Strange, 43, of 212 Shelby Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Samantha Ashley Justus, 32, of 204 Shelby Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Andrew Aukake Rita, 36, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Grifton Nicholas Campbell, 40, of 505 West 13th Street, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 8
- License required: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 2
- Following too closely: 3
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Reckless driving: 2