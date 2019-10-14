- Misty Lynn Everett, 43, of 218 Shamrock Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Stanley Robert Kilburn, 56, of 129 Johns Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and missing/defective tail light.
- William Franklin McBride, 64, of 1405 Suggs Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Corey Lamont Deshazo, 26, of 792 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of terroristic threats.
- Charles Howard Ables, 51, of 1128 Chickasaw Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Matthew Logan Parris, 28, of 22 Earls Lane, Trion arrested on a charge of theft of service.
- Haley Nicole Lumpkin, 22, of 402 Warthen Street, Lafayette arrested on a charge of theft of service.
- Derrell Lashaun Evans, 29, of 192 Campbell Street, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- Amanda L. Mann, 33, of 216 Parker Ridge Road, Manchester, TN arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Brian Anthony Hawkins, 32, of 688 South McDonald Road, McDonald, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and unregistered vehicle.
- Lakesha Marie Mathis, 39, of 792 Souther Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operating vehicle with improper tag, operation of unregistered vehicle and defective/missing tail light.
- Robert Wayne Barker, 49, of 505 Villa Way, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Christopher Michael Banther, 44, of 1715 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Jason C. Cordell, 39, of 79 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on outstanding warrant.
- Phillip Brent Williams, 36, of 627 Johnson Road, Chickamauga arrested on outstanding warrant.
- Nikki Heather Nicole Parson, 27, of Flintstone, GA arrested on charges of Theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
- Selena Ann Pineda, 42, of 117 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of defective brake lights, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Kristie Lynn Digges, 44, of 166 Papaw Way, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol while driving.
- Zachery David Mears, 36, of 520 Leafwood Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
- Robert Tobiah Leonard, 42, of 4723 Schley Road, Hillsborough, NC arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Albert Lee Dawson, 26, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Suspended registration: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Alteration of license plate: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 4
- Following too closely: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 4
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2