- Joseph Michael Currey, 37, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Taylor Gene Welch, 28, of 545 Cherry Street, Dunlap, TN arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and defective tag lights.
- Johneatha Ondera Brown, 38, of 202 Campbell Street, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal window tint and outstanding warrant.
- Shaun Michael Underhill, 36, of 505 Hillcrest Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving suspended, expired registration and tag light requirement.
- Daniel Wayne McClure, 35, of 22 Williams Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and assisting another agency.
- Michael Allen Alexander, 46, of 1412 Happy Valley Road, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, giving false information to police and failure to appear.
- Robert Nile Swartout, 33, of 191 Hwy. 41, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to change address, improper turn and window tint.
- Johnny Hernaiz Gonzalez, 37, of 2350 Blackburn Road, Cleveland arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and expired tag.
- Sateria Shaquanna Sutton, 25, of 2011 South Lyerly Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and tag light violation.
- Tonya Sue Black, 45, of 482 Greenslake Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Viola Mae Medrano, 40, of 1060 Pineville Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Trent Van Thompson, 29, of 3008 Fairmount Pike, Signal Mountain arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Maruca Ermitania Gabriel, 39, of 2100 Foust Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and missing/defective tag lights.
- Christy Lynn Mays, 38, of 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and distracted driving.
- Keaton M. Manghane, 20, of 2703 Fairview Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, tag light violation and window tint violation.
- Jeffrey Kevin Deyhle, 49, of 3105 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Christopher Cheyenne Davis, 33, of 157 Yancey Street, Ozark, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Christopher George Wright, 34, of 1527 Keeble Street, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 3
- Entering or crossing roadway: 2
- License required: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Suspended registration: 2
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 7
- Following too closely: 1
- Window tint violations: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 10
- Missing/defective tail lights: 5
- Unlawful use of license: 1