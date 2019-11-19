- Christy D. Hale, 45, of 209 Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jason Tran, 21, of 821 Gold Ct., Acworth, GA arrested on a charge of obtaining a prescription by fraud.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Joshua C. Remington, 36, of 3101 East 30th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
- Stephen Lee Kelley, 48, of 902 Crittenden Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of battery.
- Joseph Arron Waddle, 38, of 120 N. Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Julio Cesar Montes-Flores, 30, of 4105 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Rhonda Holland Crabtree, 64, of 9004 Highway 193, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Michael Aaron Moore, 31, of 73 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of reckless driving and an outstanding warrant.
- Hab Wallace Payne, 40, of 35 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on a charge of giving false information to police.
- Michael Garrick, 46, of 105A Orgain Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
- James Darian Harmon, 46, of 7761 Budding Vine Lane, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Joseph Wayne McCarty, 35, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Andrew Byron McCarty, 36, of 1823 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probations violation.
- Krista Morgan Ledford, 19, of 114 Ridgewood Circle, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 4
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- License required: 1
- Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Challenges to speed limits & other traffic regulations: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 4
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 13
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Vehicles turning left: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6