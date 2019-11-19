  • Christy D. Hale, 45, of 209 Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Jason Tran, 21, of 821 Gold Ct., Acworth, GA arrested on a charge of obtaining a prescription by fraud.
  • Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
  • Joshua C. Remington, 36, of 3101 East 30th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
  • Stephen Lee Kelley, 48, of 902 Crittenden Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of battery.
  • Joseph Arron Waddle, 38, of 120 N. Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
  • Julio Cesar Montes-Flores, 30, of 4105 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
  • Rhonda Holland Crabtree, 64, of 9004 Highway 193, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Michael Aaron Moore, 31, of 73 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of reckless driving and an outstanding warrant.
  • Hab Wallace Payne, 40, of 35 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on a charge of giving false information to police.
  • Michael Garrick, 46, of 105A Orgain Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
  • James Darian Harmon, 46, of 7761 Budding Vine Lane, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
  • Joseph Wayne McCarty, 35, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
  • Andrew Byron McCarty, 36, of 1823 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probations violation.
  • Krista Morgan Ledford, 19, of 114 Ridgewood Circle, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 4
  • Entering or crossing roadway: 1
  • License required: 1
  • Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
  • Suspended registration: 1
  • Seatbelt violations: 1
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
  • Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Challenges to speed limits & other traffic regulations: 1
  • Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
  • License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
  • Registration and license requirements: 4
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 13
  • Public drunkenness: 1
  • Following too closely: 1
  • Vehicles turning left: 1
  • Theft by shoplifting: 2
  • Proof of insurance required: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6

