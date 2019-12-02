- Joshua Clay Brock, 31, of 105 Elm Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Jeremy Dakota Lee Gosnell, 25, of 110 Linda Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Joseph Slavi Cooper, 22, of 2501 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Melissa Daniel Hunt, 39, of 75 Bonavista Lane, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nicholas Marcua Foster, 37, of 402 Park Lake Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jesse S. Thompson, 28, of 188 Chicken Dave Road, Whitwell, TN arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, expired registration and no proof of insurance.
- Allison Renee Pickle, 43, of 6014 Shirley Pond Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
- Jorge Calmo Ramirez, 45, of 3713 5th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and defective tag lights.
- Gregory Brian Willis, 30, of 804 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, suspended registration, tag light requirements and failure to appear in court.
- Scott Michael Harmon, 35, of 175 Navidad Lane, Vilas, NC arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired tag.
- Efrain Chavero Romero, 22, of 3819 Oweda Terrace, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield right of way.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 3207 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and criminal trespass.
Citation statistics
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- License required: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- Following too closely: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Suspended registration: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2