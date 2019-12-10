Heather Nichole Brown, 19, of 463 Marion Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Nicholas Lee Stroud, 35, of 2248 Spring Meadow Lane, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, illegal window tint, improperly transferred tag and no proof of insurance.
Curtis Lee Wilson, 39, of 103 Mayfair Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and obstruction of officers.
Delilah Beth Veach, 31, of 1007 Carline Road, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
Daniel Raymond Weathers, 64, of 3205 East 46th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
Peggy Ruth Reed, 54, of 1136 West State Line Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Crystal Dawn Newberry, 31, of 161 Beck Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.
Joseph Wayne McCarty, 35, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.
Terence Dion Hanson, 56, arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, brake light violation, driving while license suspended and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Emily Marie Dean, 18, of 70 Tharp Drive, Lafayette arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Kimberly Renee Kirk, 34, of 194 McCallie, Flintstone, GA arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Brandi Nicole Coyne, 34, of 44 Mandolin Ct, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of defective tag lights, driving while license suspended and illegal window tint.
Alexander Cornilius Hutchinson, 31, of 101 Ireland Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of speeding, operation of vehicle without valid tag, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and outstanding warrant.
Erika Marie Burkhart, 26, of 143 Roberson Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Christopher Shane Simpson, 46, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of attempting to disarm an officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers.
David Lebron Simpson, 68, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.
Joshua Leigh Mull, 26, of 1925 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Brayan Ariel Lopez Campos, 24, of 97 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring arrested on charges of illegal window tint, possession of marijuana and assisting another agency.
Sherrie Marie Lepard, 40, of 230 Wagon Road, Pail City, AL arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and simple assault.
Emily Brianna McCullough, 18, of 626 Guyler Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 8
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Safety belt violations: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Registration and license requirements: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 3
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Defective/missing tail lights: 1
Following too closely: 2
Window tint violations: 3
Failure to obey hands-free law: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 4
Proof of insurance required: 2
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Vehicle turning left: 2
Possession of marijuana: 2
Possession, manufacturing, distribution, etc of controlled substances: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Suspended registration: 4
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5