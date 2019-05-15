- Anthony Ray Fischer, 42, of 229 Pledger Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and mirror requirements.
- Holly Danise Coffey, 34, of 5640 Highway 41, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and child safety seat.
- Michael Erwin Anderson, 48, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended.
- Mccayla C. Watt, 17, of 609 Snow Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Runah Zeid Abuzeid, 28, of 2306 Jennifer Drive, Harrison, TN arrested on charges of giving false name and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Scott R. Strickland, 48, of 2612 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to dim headlights.
- Guernsey Denison Livuadais, 73, of 116 Huntly Meadows Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Maria June Browning, 50, of 1335 Highland Way, Hixson arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jesse Melvin Jones, 65, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, alcoholic beverages and public drunk.
- Adam Lebron Bradley, 37, of 2192 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license.
- Terry Steven Woodard, 25, of 160 Woodard Hollow Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Christopher Kevin Wallin, 40, of 1253 Airport Road, Trion, GA arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Sara Nicole Fisher, 25, of 60 McAfee Road, Rossville arrested on charges of defective equipment, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and no tag displayed.
- Stephen Scott McDowell, 47, of 124 Ponderosa Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of failure to stop at the scene of accident, following too closely, failure to register in Georgia within 30 days and failure to obtain license in Georgia within 30 days.
- Joseph Michael Davis, 43, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Jacob Tyrell Purdie, 36, arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and pedestrian under the influence of drugs.
- Timothy Allen Kesler, 47, of 3361 Dougs Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to signal.
- James Reid Davis, 37, of 210 Steel Drive, Elizabeth, KY arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
- Zachary Lewis Durham, 34, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.
- Justin Shaun Quintana, 39, of 312 McBrien Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Trendon Lamar Moley, 34, of 2535 Olive Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
- Patrick J. Faulk, 32, of 1305 Kaitie Kim Lane, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
- Matthew Cody Morgan, 21, of 264 Hester Circle, Dalton arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Patrick Dewayne Holder, 37, of 124 Standard Court, Ringgold arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- License required: 6
- Certificate of registration; replacement of lost registration certificate: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3
- Following too closely: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 3
- Hands-free violation: 9
- Unlawful U-turns: 1
- Failure to stop or return to the scene of an accident: 1
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
- Headlights: 1
- Missing or defective mirrors: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Failure to exercise due care: 4
- Reckless driving: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 8
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 3