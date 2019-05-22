- Lacy Christine Henry, 28, of 174 Jason Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of marijuana.
- Vanette Shajeen Churchwell, 41, of 502 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of simple battery.
- James Brandon Helms, 28, of 69 Foster Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Sharon Elizabeth Simpson, 58, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Colette Kay Scoles, 57, of 14 Dahlia Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Edward Luke Summey, 42, of 820 Graysville Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and criminal trespassing.
- Matthew Aaron Currie, 38, of 430 West Circle Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Casey Lebron Wimberly, 32, of 200 James Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of schedule IV alprazolam and theft by shoplifting.
- Dawn Rachelle Wright, 51, of 15075 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, Oregon arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and headlight requirement.
- Ben Wesley Andrews, 79, of 2007 East 28th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and fugitive criminal extradition act.
- Jessica Elaine Anderson, 35, of 1009 Wade Avenue, Raleigh, NC arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and window tint violation.
- Anthony Steven Rozell, 19, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
- Justin Tyler Morris, 23, of 811 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Russell Wayne Gifford, 61, of 5909 Sawyer Road, Signal Mountain arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and operation of vehicle without valid tag.
- Dominique Marquise Barney, 26, of 2106 Loura Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and hands-free violation.
- James Robert Shipp, 40, of 8 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, obstruction of officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and an outstanding warrant.
- Tara Corinne McRae, 40, of 369 Lynn Trail, Lafayette, GA arrested on charges of affixing plate with the intent to misrepresent and driving on suspended license.
- Joshua Wayne Eaton, 27, of 369 Lynn Trail, Lafayette arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Jill Grace Thomas, 33, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of forgery.
- Jennifer Leigh Ensley, 47, of 4002 Patton Drive, East Ridge, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Michele Gladys Weed, 42, of 213 Carrol Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence less safe, littering upon highways and DUI child endangerment X 2.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 2
- Failure to change name and/or address: 1
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Hands-free violation: 2
- Failure to use headlights and other lights when required: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Littering highway: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 5