- Michael Duane Rossignol, 37, of 8496 Shawn Ridge Drive, Harrison arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and outstanding warrant.
- Michael Shawn McNabb, 44, of 1300 Railroad Avenue, Shelbyville, TN arrested on charges of seatbelt violation and outstanding warrant.
- Sommer J. Mickel, 27, of 2820 McDaris Circle, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jennifer Marie McCulligh, 33, of 40 Helen Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
- Steven Anthony Evans, 40, of 218 Cumberland Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Gertrude Collen Tomlin, 60, of 48 Longstreet Road, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to return to scene and driving while license revoked.
- Chad Michael Pulver, 39, of 804 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Shannon Deeane Boyd, 49, of 1062 Blanton Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Chrystal Rain Hennon, 18, of 277 Denson Road, Summerville arrested on a charge of permitting unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
- Robert Alan Smith, 55, of 1409 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Delilah Beth Veach, 30, of 1007 Carline Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nikia Tramaine Bethune, 31, of 314 Clubview Court, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of aggressive driving, disorderly conduct, hit & run, improper backing, improper lane change and reckless driving.
- Michael Andrew Ferney, 31, of 11730 Birchwood Pike, Harrison arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and possession of drug equipment.
- Daniel Tyler Healan, 35, of 72 Vicki Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of fugitive/outstanding warrant X 2, possession of drug equipment, and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Krista Joy Steele, 35, of 1327 Huffman Road, Lafayette arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nicholas Wade England, 18, of 500 W. MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Amy Collins, 38, of 64 Habitat Way, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Cindy Evonne Windham, 48, of 1718 Johnson Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Elise M. Wheeler, 34, of 2001 Myrtle Avenue, East Ridge arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- William Blake McCord, 32, of 920 County Road #169, Higdon, AL arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Amanda Maria Morgan, 32, of 920 County Road #169, Higdon, AL arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Charles Gregory Gale, 40, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- William Allen Perry, 58, of 936 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Nicholas Hayden Henderson, 26, of 6831 Martha Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag light.
- Seann Daniel Gastaneta, 34 of 106 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to move over for law enforcement/emergency equipment.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- Improper backing: 1
- Following too closely: 2
- Duty upon striking fixture to return to scene of accident: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 3
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 4
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
- Hands-free violation: 4
- Aggressive driving: 2
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 5
- Stopped, standing or parking in specified prohibited area: 1
- Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 1
- Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Tail lights: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 3
- Seat belt violations: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 7
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1