- Albert Randolph Chastain, 36, of 129 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey stop sign.
- Patrick Avent Donley, 28, of 621 Fortwood Place, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of simple battery.
- Alexis Sierra Ramsey, 17, of 131 Ballew Drive, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.
- Raylei S. Bragg, 18, of 1545 Burns Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, expired tag and windshield requirements.
- William Paul Hill Weldon, 30, of 407 Cloudland Trail, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of schedule III, IV and V drugs.
- Kelsea Jordan Dye, 19, of 701 Crawford Street, Rossville arrested on charges of seatbelt violation and an outstanding warrant.
- Ernest Leon Younce, 62, of 18 Hickory Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Christopher Brian Pulley, 47, of 2114 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Misty Lynn Pulley, 40, of 2114 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Kelly Denise Hamrick, 43, of 879 Mountain View Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nathan Nathaniel Gardner, 60, of 1888 Goddard Street, Atlanta arrested on a charge of attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud/forgery.
- Rosie Nintirat, 35, of 61 General Johnson Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of revoked license and texting while driving.
- Troy Eugene Lucas, 44, of 158 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law and possession of marijuana.
- Randy Joe Lecroy, 58, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Colton Andrew Romans, 24, of 4917 Shoreline Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Christopher Scott Brown, 35, of 494 Howard Road, Decatur, TN arrested on charges of cracked windshield, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper left turn and open container.
- Samantha Odell Cordle, 29, of 1615 Dedmon Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Austin Tyler Zinna, 18, of 23 Homewood Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Regina Lorene Brewster, 53, of 528 Red Bud Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of improper lane change and driving while license revoked.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 1
- License required: 2
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 6
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Driving on divided highways: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Hands-free violation: 5
- Suspended registration: 3
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Defective/unsafe windshield or wipers: 2
- Window tint violations: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
- Seat belt violations: 8
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 4
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1