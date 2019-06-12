- Steven Wayne Cook, 42, of 145 Chandler Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt violations.
- Amber Nicole Mathis, 37, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Dakota James Mathis, 21, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Toran Sharhee Madding, 24, of 1510 Old Ringgold Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Joshua Dillon Byrnum, 26, of 28 Virginia Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, defective tag lights and cancelled registration.
- Mirella Wilkinson, 30, of 603 Forrest Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving on suspended, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to dim headlights.
- Antonio Dewayne McMath, 43, of 153 Flagstone Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving with suspended license.
- Emmy Lou McGill, 42, of 409 Baugh Springs Trail, McDonald, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Cody Allen Watkins, 24, of 304 Central Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
- Ashley Diane Sexton, 33, of 236 Brent Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to dim headlights.
- Victor Manual Reynaso Tomas, 31, of 7611 Market Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of child seatbelt, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane.
- Jason Lebron Proctor, 38, of 414 Beverly Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Krista Joy Steele, 35, of 198 Pinehill Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Carla Dee Lewis, 52, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Shannon Anthony Baker, 38, of 1209 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II x 2 and loitering and prowling.
- Terry Nelson Galloway, 32, of 28 Bill Stewart Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- James Boyd Blackburn, 52, of 103 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
- Stephen Francis Brigham, 40, of 9879 Reynolds Drive, Soddy Daisy, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person and window tint violation.
- Scott Edward Wilkey, 38, of 1669 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting X 2.
- Roy Preston Harvey, 55, of 808 Retro Hughes Road, Sale Creek, TN arrested on charges of driving without a license and failure to maintain lane.
- Elizabeth Brooke Wilson-Roach, 22, of 106 Country Nook Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and failure to obey stop sign.
- Kayla Michelle Brock, 23, of 30 Stovall Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 2
- License required: 3
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 2
- Use of flashing or revolving blue lights: 1
- Expired licenses: 2
- Registration and license requirements: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Hands-free violation: 9
- Suspended registration: 2
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Unlawful U-turns: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Defective tail lights: 2
- Window tint violations: 2
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9
- Seat belt violations: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 5
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Use of “fighting words,” obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 8
- Use of license plate to misrepresent vehicle identity: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 3
- Public drunkenness: 1