La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.