- Robert J. Walker, 40, of 859 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag light.
- Daniel Philip Redd, 39, of 184 Griffin Road, Cartersville, GA arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Michael Chance Cranfield, 18, of 82 Crosswinds Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and too fast for conditions.
- Jamie Clay Cordell, 22, of 924 Hogan Road, Rossville arrested for speeding and an outstanding warrant.
- Bruce Malachi Webb, 24, of 3623 East Highway 136, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jordan Norris Greenlee, 27, of 405 Oriole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of theft by taking and reckless conduct.
- Jennifer Leigh Cross, 30, of 506 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drugs not in original container, expired registration, headlight requirements, possession of drug-related objects, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of schedule III drugs.
- Jordan M. Bentley, 21, of 607 Mohawk Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Penny Darlene Dickson, 55, of 129 Tanforan Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Fred Avery Sanders, 39, of 394 Sherwood Forrest Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Deborah Lynn Adkins, 44, of 537 West Circle Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- James Anthony Turnipseed, 36, of 964 Seymour Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and window tint.
- Randy Joe Lecroy, 57, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of public drunk.
- Charles Anthony Romans, 45, of 237 Bell Court, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container and drug-related objects.
- Christian Joel Carl, 20, of 1705 Winifred Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired tag.
- Richard Bradley Thurman, 47, of 392 Prospect Circle, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Brandy Nicole Tallent, 34, of 3909 Calhoun Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and outstanding warrant.
Citation stats
Speeding: 6
Failure to change name and/or address: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Following too closely: 2
Headlights: 1
Window tint violations: 2
Seatbelt violations: 3
Hands-free violation: 6
Tail lights: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Suspended registration: 1
Loud music: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Theft by shoplifting: 2
Failure to obey traffic control device: 8
Public drunkenness: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1