- Robert L. North, 36, of 803 Aubrey Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Wagner Elmer Hernandez Escobar, 36, of 715 Marlin Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law, brake lights and driving while license suspended.
- Gwendolyn Renee Smith, 50, of 530 W. Garden Farm Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting.
- Jordan Brooks Lewis, 22, of 203 Everett Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended.
- Crystal Michelle Ellis, 35, of 60 Stallion Lane, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Mason Lowery Morris, 30, of 105 Flora Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Kimberly Patricia Cross, 59, of 16 Bryson Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding.
- Teresa Elaine Alaboudi, 65, of 101 Lilac Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Cody Benjamin Minchew, 27, of 10 Valentine Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Edward Eugene Romines, 23, of 111 Hogan Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Justin Chance Carithers, 26, of 46 Templin Hills Lane, Tullahoma, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Samuel Winston Campbell, 21, of 212 Gracie Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Asia Simone Robinson, 27, of 7951 Boston Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV narcotics and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- John Edward Ross, 25, of 261 Myers Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of entering auto and loitering and prowling.
- Jillian Arlann Crowder, 36, of 5 Fox Chase Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Keisha Stoudmire, 32, of 801 East 49th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Natalie Audra Walls, 43, of 709 North Main Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Natasha Nicole Smith, 29, of 571 Spring Meadow Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of giving false name/false info to police, driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked license, driver to exercise due care and insurance requirements.
- Adam Matthew Roberson, 33, of 927 Kensington Road, Chickamauga arrested on a probation violation.
- Daniel Charles Polchek, 36, of 304 Fargo Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Melissa Ann Schilling, 39, of 404 Stringer Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
- Ronnie Lee Brown, 27, of 3406 Hughes Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
- Taylor Nicole Cupp, 24, of 546 Lail Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
Citation stats
- Speeding: 7
- License required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 11
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 3
- Standards for brake lights and signal devices: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Following too closely: 2
- Window tint violations: 1
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Hands-free violation: 10
- Tail lights: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 8
- Suspended registration: 3
- Registration and license requirements: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 3
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 3