James Logan Moore, 18, of 1034 Crestridge Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and expired registration.
Kirby Lee Marshall, 25, of 112 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
Brody Chandler Davis, 19, of 437 Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of failure to display valid revalidation decal, driving while license suspended and outstanding warrant.
James Edward Duncan, 27, of 2455 Bridge Circle, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Carol Lee Burnett, 56, of 373 Fayetteville Road, Fairburn, GA arrested on charges of crossing of guard line with drugs, driving on suspended license, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV drug and failure to maintain lane.
Samuel Ryan Moore, 33, of 2007 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.
Citation stats
Speeding: 9
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
License required: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Window tint violations: 1
Following too closely: 3
Hands free: 2
Proof of insurance required: .3
Failure to exercise due care: 4
Vehicle turning left: 1
Tail lights: 1
Seat belt violations: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
Suspended registration: 3
Theft by shoplifting: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 35
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer: 1
Driving in circular of zigzag course; laying drags: 1