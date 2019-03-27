Tony Keaton Ledford, 73, of 168 Meadowbrook Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving while registration suspended, following too closely and no proof of insurance.
Phillip Jolliff, 62, of 4832 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Constance Kelly Alsobrook, 56, of 207 South Moore Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of giving false name/false information to police and theft by shoplifting.
Chad Timothy Sanders, 42, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, expired registration and no proof of insurance.
Rhonda Ann Jones, 49, of 202 East Oak Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Christopher Sexton, 34, of 258 County Road, Stevenson, AL arrested on a charge of entering auto.
Eric Sean Krum, 40, of 1069 Julian Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Michael Aarin Smith, 30, of 404 Victoria Place Drive, Locust Grove, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to dim headlights and operation of vehicle without valid tag.
Chad Landale Clowdus, 39, of 63 Foster Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and an outstanding warrant.
Mary Jane Violet McNeese, 25, of 2175 Highway 95 arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Zachary Lee Radetski, 28, of 1580 Dripping Spring Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, suspended registration and broken tail light cover.
Marybeth Christine Holbrook, 32, of Wimberly Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of reckless driving and open container.
Citation stats
Speeding: 9
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 3
Reckless driving: 1
Driving on divided highways: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Following too closely: 2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Certificate of registration: 1
Headlights: 1
Window tint violations: 1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
Seatbelt violations: 3
Hands-free violation: 6
Tail lights: 1
Alteration of license plate: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9
Suspended registration: 5
Registration and license requirements: 1
Proof of insurance required: 6
Use of “fighting words” and/or vulgar language: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 12
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1