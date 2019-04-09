- Brandy Renae Browning, 31, of 1702 Prigmore Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and window tint.
- Donna Darlene Taylor, 36, of 71 Kelsey Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
- Michael Chance Cranfield, 18, of 82 Crosswind Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nicholas Lee Stroud, 34, of 53 Harrison Place, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license.
- Stephanie Renee Norman, 39, of 507 North Moore Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Robert Allan Padgett, 27, of 6817 Short Tail Springs Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Martin P. Francisco, 28, of 3517 Pinewood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Ronald Michael Cline, 35, of 167 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
- Christopher Lamont Deloney, 28, of 7614 Bishop Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended and defective equipment.
- Joshua Reed Marcus, 28, of 6573 Reeds Bridge Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, defective equipment, driving with suspended registration and no valid insurance.
- Josedanial Giron Herrera, 19, of 715 Stone Gate Drive, Mount Juliet, TN arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and defective tag light.
- Kendall Avery Small, 23, of 510 Central Drive, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Stacey Lynn Crofts, 43, of 2609 14th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of methamphetamine.
- Sarah Christine Totten, 24, of 80 Scenic Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and expired tag.
- Patrick E. Morrison, 28, of 176 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 3
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Failure to change name and/or address: 1
Following too closely: 3
Window tint violations: 2
Defective/unsafe windshield and/or windshield wipers: 1
Seatbelt violations: 9
Hands-free violation: 3
Tail lights: 3
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
Possession of marijuana: 2