- Keith David Martin, 50, of 147 Inman Street, Ringgold arrested on charges of pointing a gun/pistol at another and simple assault.
- Francisco Javier Vasquez Cruz, 22, of 3910 6th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane and improper passing.
- Eric Scott Knox, 49, of 7343 Sterling Road, Hixson arrested on charges of possession of schedule II, failure to maintain lane, tail light requirement, distracted driving and outstanding warrant.
- Tyree C. Moore, 40, of 4723 Mink Place Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of schedule II.
- Henry L. Bennett, 29, of 4620 Shawhan Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II.
- Daniel Allen Vandyke, 46, of 132 Stephanie Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and distracted driving.
- Victoria Paige Cooper, 21, of 3953 Church Hill Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of schedule II and windshield requirements.
- Terry Chace Massey, 31, of 1414 McFarland Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, pills not in original container and possession of schedule IV.
- Jerry Davis Varnon, 38, of 408 Magnolia Vale Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
- Eric Clay Wilson, 37, of 13 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane, outstanding warrant, failure to obey hands-free law, no license on person, possession of drug-related objects, suspended registration and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Brandon L. Case, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Miranda Faye Johnson, 22, of 713 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Christopher Neil Middleton, 53, of 220 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Matthew Bryne Beck, 43, of 152 White Oak Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Michelle A. Anderson, 34, of 3417 Lisa Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- James Todd Blassingame, 48, of 72 Bonner Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of suspended license and texting while driving.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 6
- License required: 1
- Expiration & renewal licenses: 1
- Certificate of registration: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 5
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
- Windshields and windshield wipers: 1
- Suspended registration: 4
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 5
- Vehicle turning left: 2
- Following too closely: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Defective tail lights: 1
- Defective/missing headlights: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
- Seat belt violations: 2
- Failure to exercise due care: 3
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
- No passing zones: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1