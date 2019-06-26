  • Jimmy Lee Goins, 46, of 23 Williams Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
  • Calvin Curtis Hightower, 26, of 14 Phillips Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Thomas Hayden Smith, 18, of 81 Bluff View Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • April Kathleen Grona, 35, of 184 Backdraft Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Jacqueline Paige Jarnes, 53, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, obstruction of officers and operation of a vehicle without a valid tag.
  • Collen Lee McGlamery, 18, of 4904 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Daniel Ray Bledsoe, 30, of 5 Magnolia Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Tammara Danielle Flammia, 32, of 1909 Brandy Drive, Dalton arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Aderrian Donelle Roshell, 18, of 201 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Dewayne Lee Williams, 18, of 4628 Fall Creek Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Brayan Adrian Lopez Campos, 24, of 2165 Arnold Street, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane and outstanding warrant.
  • Margaret Ann Barclift, 52, of 215 Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Harvey Ryan Hester, 28, of 7874 Reeds Bridge Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
  • Richard Allen Nerren, 38, of 344 S. Jenkins Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Courtney Brooke Dye, 32, of 344 S. Gentry Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
  • Monica Maria Dunn, 31, of 2002 East 33rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of public drunk.
  • Tammie Jo McAnelly, 48, of 692 Chavies Road, Rainsville, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
  • Edward Matthew Barksdale, 18, of 201 Hilltop Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, expired decal and failure to obey hands-free law.
  • Nautica Laqueen Wellington, 22, of 2406 East 5th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey stop sign, failure to obey hands-free law and suspended license.
  • Brooke Ann Stockman, 42, of 344 Lawrence Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of forgery.
  • Donald Roger Herring, 55, of 217 Shian Trail, Dalton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey hands-free law and failure to use turn signal.
  • Johnna Michelle Cannon, 28, of 4810 Blue Bell Avenue, Ooltewah arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and expired registration.
  • Adam Michael Hall, 34, of 6900 Creelands Lane, Hixson, TN arrested on a charge of public drunk.
  • Jill Grace Thomas, 33, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
  • Albert Randolph Chastain, 37, of 129 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
  • Dorene Scott Medley, 58, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 5
  • License required: 3
  • Instruction permits: 1
  • Certificate of registration: 1
  • Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
  • Failure to move over for emergency vehicle: 1
  • Failure to stop at scene of accident: 1
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 5
  • Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
  • Aggressive driving: 1
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
  • Suspended registration: 1
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 9
  • Following too closely: 5
  • Proof of insurance required: 1
  • Theft by shoplifting: 6
  • Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9
  • Seat belt violations: 4
  • Failure to exercise due care: 2
  • Public drunkenness: 2
  • Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
  • Possession of marijuana: 1
  • Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
  • Striking an unattended vehicle: 2
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 6

