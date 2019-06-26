- Jimmy Lee Goins, 46, of 23 Williams Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
- Calvin Curtis Hightower, 26, of 14 Phillips Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Thomas Hayden Smith, 18, of 81 Bluff View Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.
- April Kathleen Grona, 35, of 184 Backdraft Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Jacqueline Paige Jarnes, 53, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, obstruction of officers and operation of a vehicle without a valid tag.
- Collen Lee McGlamery, 18, of 4904 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Daniel Ray Bledsoe, 30, of 5 Magnolia Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Tammara Danielle Flammia, 32, of 1909 Brandy Drive, Dalton arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Aderrian Donelle Roshell, 18, of 201 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Dewayne Lee Williams, 18, of 4628 Fall Creek Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Brayan Adrian Lopez Campos, 24, of 2165 Arnold Street, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane and outstanding warrant.
- Margaret Ann Barclift, 52, of 215 Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Harvey Ryan Hester, 28, of 7874 Reeds Bridge Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
- Richard Allen Nerren, 38, of 344 S. Jenkins Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Courtney Brooke Dye, 32, of 344 S. Gentry Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
- Monica Maria Dunn, 31, of 2002 East 33rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of public drunk.
- Tammie Jo McAnelly, 48, of 692 Chavies Road, Rainsville, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Edward Matthew Barksdale, 18, of 201 Hilltop Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, expired decal and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Nautica Laqueen Wellington, 22, of 2406 East 5th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey stop sign, failure to obey hands-free law and suspended license.
- Brooke Ann Stockman, 42, of 344 Lawrence Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of forgery.
- Donald Roger Herring, 55, of 217 Shian Trail, Dalton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey hands-free law and failure to use turn signal.
- Johnna Michelle Cannon, 28, of 4810 Blue Bell Avenue, Ooltewah arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and expired registration.
- Adam Michael Hall, 34, of 6900 Creelands Lane, Hixson, TN arrested on a charge of public drunk.
- Jill Grace Thomas, 33, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
- Albert Randolph Chastain, 37, of 129 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
- Dorene Scott Medley, 58, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- License required: 3
- Instruction permits: 1
- Certificate of registration: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
- Failure to move over for emergency vehicle: 1
- Failure to stop at scene of accident: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 5
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Aggressive driving: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
- Suspended registration: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 9
- Following too closely: 5
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 6
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9
- Seat belt violations: 4
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Public drunkenness: 2
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
- Striking an unattended vehicle: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 6