- Elizabeth Jeanette Schoate, 40, of 7005 Pinebrook Drive, Harrison arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.
- Samantha Lee McAfee, 24, of 16 Homepeace Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.
- Larry Blake Buckels, 33, of 861 Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving while license suspended, possession of schedule II meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
- Haley Nicole Bryson, 24, of 69 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- James Wesley Webb, 28, of 540 Quarry Road, Dunlap arrested on charges of possession of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Ronald Jason Webb, 44, of 34 Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Morgan Dean Johnson, 26, of 531 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, expired registration and no valid insurance.
- Brianna Nichole Melton, 22, of 3421 Primm Lane, Hoover, AL arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane and suspended license.
- Kory Lane Allmond, 23, of 902 East Villanow Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of possession of schedule I heroin and possession of schedule II meth.
- Michael Allan Schneller, 44, of 1742 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law and suspended license.
- Amber Monique Brewer, 37, of 3301 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to obey hands-free law and operation of vehicle without valid tags.
- Brittany Nicole Crowe, 27, of 105 Hunt Street, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II meth and theft by shoplifting.
- Joy Lee Cagle, 45, of 6860 Lee Highway, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- William Andrew Moore, 42, of 6860 Lee Highway, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- James Tyler Barrett, 25, of 8339 Highway 337, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and illegal window tint.
- Timothy Carl Bradley, 34, of 78 Swinging Bridge Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and pedestrian under the influence.
- Zachery Cabe Rogers, 58, of 426 Burger Lane, Tunnel Hill arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Haley Erin McFarland, 23, of 237 Linda Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Kimberly Michelle Matthews, 28, of 334 Camp Jordan Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of drug-related objects, simple battery and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Steven Lyle Willhite, 58, of 3210 Broad Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Martin Joel Holloway, 59, of 207 Peachtree Street, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- Jami Marie Schneller, 41, of 1942 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- David Charles Chatman, 53, of 3922 Caine Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective tag lights, driving while license revoked and expired tag.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
Instruction permits: .1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: .1
Speed limits on bridges: 1
Aggressive driving: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
Required positions & methods of turning at intersections: 1
Window tint: 1
Defective/missing headlights: 1
Tail lights: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
U-turns: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Suspended registration: 1
Failure to obey hands-free law: 6
Following too closely: 3
Proof of insurance required: 3
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 4
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Seat belt violations: 2
Public drunkenness: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 3
Duty upon striking a fixture to stay at scene: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1