- Jake Tyler Brown, 28, of 988 Ringgold Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Zoe Kay Ridley, 19, of 2820 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Thomas Paul Nowakowski, 53, of 1755 Thrasher Pike, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, registration requirements and taillight requirements.
- Darrell Dean Kennedy, 18, of 152 McOtis Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Robert Lewis Major, 51, arrested on a charge of giving false name/false information to police.
- Tammy Jean Snyder, 44, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
- Tracy Dawn Vandergriff, 50, of 340 Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and public drunk.
- Nicholas Michael Johnson, 24, of 3612 Anderson Avenue, East Ridge arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Tyler Lee Tickle, 25, of 106 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Charles Edward Parks, 44, of 902 Salem Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to register vehicle.
- Darryl Dewayne Crane, 40, of 1133 Rolling Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Keisha Nichole Hardin, 27, of 6105 Gamble Road, Harrison arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jason D. Lawson, 34, of 155 JD Moon Trail, Birchwood, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, flee/attempting to elude and reckless driving.
- Robbie Todd Watson, 49, of 1607 Old Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of Violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and possession of marijuana.
- Tiffani Nichelle Dunlap, 33, of 3670 Adkisson Drive, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.
- Carrie Ann Gazaway, 42, of 3685 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.
- Rosa Lee Walker, 53, of 8813 Morgan Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Kelly Edwin Sims, 48, of 143 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance and use of plate to misrepresent.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 4
- Backing: 1
- License required: 3
- Unlawful advertising or soliciting: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 3
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 4
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Window tint: 1
- Defective/missing headlights: 1
- Defective/missing windshields and/or windshield wipers: 1
- Tail lights: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
- Suspended registration: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 2
- Following too closely: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
- Seat belt violations: 2
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 3
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2