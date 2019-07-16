- Maelan Myric High, 23, of 106 Windwood Way, Rome, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and outstanding warrant.
- Tenna Machelle Johnson, 45, of 3803 Kingwood Circle, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Herbert Laverne Brown, 50, of 1748 County Road 91, Stevenson, AL arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and public indecency.
- Richard L. West, 43, of 207 Spears Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of simple assault, theft by taking and pedestrian under the influence.
- Jerri Machelle Davis, 52, of 132 Ballew Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Brandon Lee Brooks, 28, of 103 Lilac Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public drunk.
- Doyle Robert Atcheson, 58, of 1887 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of public drunk.
- Stephanie Jill Hunt, 39, of 111 Mason Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
- Austin Shannon Dyer, 19, of 404 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Mauren M. Marker, 54, of 6712 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Kenneth Walter Vickers, 55, of 6622 Sandswitch Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no tag displayed.
- Jerr Neycia McPherson, 48, of 3802 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to dim headlights.
- Michael Khounenorath, 20, of 167 Northridge Drive, Landisville, PA arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on wrong side of divided highway and failure to dim headlights.
- Carmen Ellen Knight, 51, of 1022 Crestridge Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Barry Donald Day, 53, of 213 West Side Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and cancelled registration.
- Ronald Edward Morgan, 52, of 110 Sammons Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to dim headlights, operation of a vehicle without valid tag and outstanding warrant.
- Sampson Angelica Holden, 28, of 29 Hunter Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving on suspended license, expired registration and no insurance.
- Brett Alan Holden, 26, of 31 Hunter Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Clint Austin Riddle, 20, of 14 Summer Breeze Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Jayla Nakel Ross, 18, of 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 7
- Entering or crossing roadway: 1
- License required: 1
- Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
- When lighted headlights & other lights required: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 5
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Driving on divided highways: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Window tint: 2
- Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
- Defective/missing windshields and/or windshield wipers: 1
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 2
- Reckless driving: 1
- Headlights: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 11
- Suspended registration: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 5
- Following too closely: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: .1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 14
- Seat belt violations: 5
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 5