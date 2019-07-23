- Joshua Quinci Welch, 28, of 630 North Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Rickey J. Christian, 57, of 3508 Clio Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, operation of an unregistered vehicle and windshield required.
- Kaitlyn Breanna Taylor, 27, of 124 Forest Hill Road, Chatsworth arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Victor Seth Andradez, 17, of 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent, obstruction, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and window tint violation.
- Paula Jean Soens, 54, of 107B West 8th Street, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
- James Arthur Bernard, 47, of 2419 Apache Trail, Sauk Village, IL arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, affixing tag to misrepresent, defective tag light and driving while license suspended.
- Joshua Nolan Kennon, 38, of 802 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of defective tag lights, driving while license suspended and suspended registration.
- Brian Lee Westbrooks, 45, of 140C Davis Hill Road, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane and possession of schedule II.
- Bobby Allan Hale, 33, of 240 17th Street, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirements.
- Billy Harold Housley, 30, of 757 Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
- Jorge Luis Velasquez-Teicero, 28, of 4156 East Ridge Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and windshield requirements.
- Nicholas Allen Asher, 27, of 689 Akins Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey hands-free law, no insurance, unregistered vehicle and use of plate to conceal vehicle identity.
- Victoria Paige Cooper, 22, of 3953 Church Hill Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Taylor Lebron Matthews, 23, of 2304 N. Highway 341, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and obstruction of officers.
- Lifaite Antonio Fergile, 21, of 226 Club Drive, Trion arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Juan A. Gomez, 40, of 3207 East 43rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, unauthorized blue lights and window tint violation.
- Mary Morgan Carter, 28, of 447 French Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- James Erskine McCullough, 71, of 610 Maple Street, Lewisburg, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Charles Jason Curl, 48, of 712 Boggs Avenue, Knoxville, TN arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Elizabeth Jean Lee, 50, of 3100 Roberts Road, Knoxville arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- April Erin Goodman, 37, of 115 College Street, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, defective tail light and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 11
- License required: 3
- Use of flashing or revolving blue lights: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 4
- Passing in no-passing zone: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Window tint: 2
- Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
- Safety glazing: 1
- Defective/missing windshields and/or windshield wipers: 1
- Defective/missing tail lights: 4
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Suspended registration: 5
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 11
- Following too closely: 3
- Proof of insurance required: .2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal vehicle identity: 3
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 8
- Seat belt violations: 2
- Persons working on highways: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 3