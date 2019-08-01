- Randal Lee Keeton, 32, of 149 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Jessica Shae Taylor, 30, of 107 ½ West Oak Street, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance and defective tag light.
- Rob David Kellis, 46, of 1304 San Shi Drive, East Ridge arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- David Lewis Pearl, 67, of 36240 Calhoun Road, Eustis, FL arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Gabrielle Genie Marie Herston, 20, of 407 Benton Lane, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and tail light requirement.
- Christy L. Trawick, 48, of 1052 Sierra Gorda Drive, Gallatin, TN arrested on a charge of public drunk.
- Brent Anthony Hutcheson, 38, of 516 Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Laverne Christine Beck, 55, of 434 Nicole Drive, Sanford, NC arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and tag light requirement.
- Susan Namoa Tuttle, 54, of 705 Thornton, Lafayette arrested on charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
- Ronald Lamar Reeves, 75, of 52 A Street, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Bennie Byron Lockhard, 63, of 88 Prater Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Phylesia Veronica Williams, 47, of 2465 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Dustin Jerrod Johnson, 36, of 2524 N. Highway 341, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license suspended.
- Jesse D. Ervin, 20, of 1318 Adona Lane, East Ridge arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- David James Brewer, 49, of 117 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, broken tail light cover, defective tag lights, driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of drug related objects and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Davian Kevaughn Wheeler, 21, of 2511 Ridge Crest Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey hands-free law and safety belt violation.
- Timothy Allen Cashwell, 26, of 253 Richard Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and brake light requirements.
- Shaun Anthony Lowrance, 35, of 14775 County Road 29, Centre, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, to tag displayed and open container.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 8
- License required: 3
- Failure to change name and/or address: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Defective/missing tail lights: 2
- Brake lights and/or signal devices: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
- Tag light requirement: 1
- Suspended registration: 2
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 9
- Following too closely: 3
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
- When lighted headlights & other lights required: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
- Impeding flow of traffic: 2
- Seat belt violations: 3
- Unsecured load: 1
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
- Public drunkenness: 2