- Catheana Shaunte Britt, 41, of 221 Hill Crest Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while unlicensed and operation of vehicle without a valid tag.
- Shajuana Nichole Sanderfer, 23, of 4919 Angela Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
- Alex Victor Richards, 25, of 100 Dorroh Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Jalen Christopher Ross, 22, of 6251 Rim Ridge Ct, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Anthony Bryan Quinn, 51, of 9742 Highway 193, Chickamauga arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Kurtis Lee Knapp, 29, of 2810 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of public intoxication and giving false name/info to police.
- Leonard Terry Holcomb, 57, of 130 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Yolanda Gardner, 41, of 4617 Leslie Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Michael Kearney Mullen, 55, of 3093 Swanson Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
- Christopher Brian Pulley, 47, of 2414 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Justin Thomas Talaska, 38, of 110 Millport Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and failure to use turn signal.
- Nicholas Austin Wiggins, 25, of 1004 Floyd Ridge Road, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, defective tag lights and failure to maintain lane.
- Justin Grant Worthington, 25, of 223 Teems Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Tiffany Genova Jones, 36, of 4128 Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Ashley Nichole Thompson, 32, of 317 Tanager Circle, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 3207 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II and disorderly conduct.
- Joshua Colin Peterson, 35, of 758 Claire Drive, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- James C. Ahlqust, 35, of 332 Trace Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
- Randall Scott Raines, 49, of 40 Henegar Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving on suspended license.
- Wanda Gail Oliver, 64, of 4901 Cindy Circle, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 11
- License required: 1
- Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 10
- Tag light requirement: 4
- No-passing zone: 1
- Suspended registration: 3
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 16
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
- Unsecured load: 1
- Exhaust system: 1
- Following too closely: 4
- Failure to exercise due care: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 5
- Theft by shoplifting: 4
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 12
- Display of unauthorized signs, signals or markings: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 10
- Failure to signal lane change or signal turn: 1
- Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
- Duty upon striking fixture to report: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1