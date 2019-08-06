  • Catheana Shaunte Britt, 41, of 221 Hill Crest Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while unlicensed and operation of vehicle without a valid tag.
  • Shajuana Nichole Sanderfer, 23, of 4919 Angela Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
  • Alex Victor Richards, 25, of 100 Dorroh Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Jalen Christopher Ross, 22, of 6251 Rim Ridge Ct, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Anthony Bryan Quinn, 51, of 9742 Highway 193, Chickamauga arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant and failure to obey hands-free law.
  • Kurtis Lee Knapp, 29, of 2810 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of public intoxication and giving false name/info to police.
  • Leonard Terry Holcomb, 57, of 130 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Yolanda Gardner, 41, of 4617 Leslie Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
  • Michael Kearney Mullen, 55, of 3093 Swanson Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
  • Christopher Brian Pulley, 47, of 2414 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Justin Thomas Talaska, 38, of 110 Millport Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and failure to use turn signal.
  • Nicholas Austin Wiggins, 25, of 1004 Floyd Ridge Road, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, defective tag lights and failure to maintain lane.
  • Justin Grant Worthington, 25, of 223 Teems Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Tiffany Genova Jones, 36, of 4128 Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Ashley Nichole Thompson, 32, of 317 Tanager Circle, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 3207 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II and disorderly conduct.
  • Joshua Colin Peterson, 35, of 758 Claire Drive, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
  • James C. Ahlqust, 35, of 332 Trace Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
  • Randall Scott Raines, 49, of 40 Henegar Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving on suspended license.
  • Wanda Gail Oliver, 64, of 4901 Cindy Circle, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 11
  • License required: 1
  • Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
  • Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 10
  • Tag light requirement: 4
  • No-passing zone: 1
  • Suspended registration: 3
  • Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 16
  • License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
  • Unsecured load: 1
  • Exhaust system: 1
  • Following too closely: 4
  • Failure to exercise due care: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Proof of insurance required: 5
  • Theft by shoplifting: 4
  • Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
  • Vehicle turning left: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 12
  • Display of unauthorized signs, signals or markings: 1
  • Failure to obey traffic control device: 10
  • Failure to signal lane change or signal turn: 1
  • Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
  • Duty upon striking fixture to report: 1
  • Possession of marijuana: 1
  • Public drunkenness: 1

