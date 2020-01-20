- David Lee Farmer, 41, of 436 East Fork Lane, Crawford, TN arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of methamphetamine.
- Barbara Ann Wooden, 57, of 1600 Puryear Drive, Dalton arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Rebecca Gayle Emerson, 44, of 25 Hickory Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
- Codi Lee Robertson, 36, of 64 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Stryker Jake Rolen, 19, of 96 Mitchell Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Dara Grace Edwards, 18, of 1725 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Hunter Forrest Gardenhire, 28, of 407 Cotter Street, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Melinda Proulx Ingle, 28, of 351 Blevins Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective taglight.
- Jose Ambrocio Reynoso, 34, of 2716 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt requirement.
- Lorenzio Jermaine Morris, 28, of 2907 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Dreama Renae Taylor, 43, of 5 Hill Crest Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, defective equipment and improper registration.
- Raesheal Lindy Dempsey, 36, of 533 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, hands-free cell phone violation and driving without valid registration.
- Adolfo Tomas Gaspar, 25, of 4104 12th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Tina Rena Kesler, 48, of 819 County Road 93, Bryant, AL arrested on an charge of entering auto.
- Robert William Smith, 34, of 5619 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, GA arrested on a probation violation.
- Paris Mel Yn Tussey, 27, of 106 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and outstanding warrant.
- Joshua Adam Wiley, 36, of 229 Hawg Holler, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Jose Gabriel Jimenez-Chavez, 53, of 2717 River Bend Drive, Nashville arrested on charges of driving without a valid license and taillight requirement.
- Briana Lashay Shoulders, 28, of 4108 Rogers Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and tail light requirement.
- Lenora Ann Baker, 26, of 130 Oklawaha Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Gregory Mark Carringer, 56, of 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
- Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking a school bus: 1
- Following too closely: 3
- Distracted driving/failure to exercise due care: 2
- License required: 2
- Registration and license requirements: 2
- Alteration of license plate: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 3
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
- Entering or crossing roadway: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Loud music: 1
- Missing/defective taillights: 4
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9