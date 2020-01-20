  • David Lee Farmer, 41, of 436 East Fork Lane, Crawford, TN arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Barbara Ann Wooden, 57, of 1600 Puryear Drive, Dalton arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Rebecca Gayle Emerson, 44, of 25 Hickory Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
  • Codi Lee Robertson, 36, of 64 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Stryker Jake Rolen, 19, of 96 Mitchell Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Dara Grace Edwards, 18, of 1725 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Hunter Forrest Gardenhire, 28, of 407 Cotter Street, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Melinda Proulx Ingle, 28, of 351 Blevins Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective taglight.
  • Jose Ambrocio Reynoso, 34, of 2716 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt requirement.
  • Lorenzio Jermaine Morris, 28, of 2907 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Dreama Renae Taylor, 43, of 5 Hill Crest Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, defective equipment and improper registration.
  • Raesheal Lindy Dempsey, 36, of 533 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, hands-free cell phone violation and driving without valid registration.
  • Adolfo Tomas Gaspar, 25, of 4104 12th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Tina Rena Kesler, 48, of 819 County Road 93, Bryant, AL arrested on an charge of entering auto.
  • Robert William Smith, 34, of 5619 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, GA arrested on a probation violation.
  • Paris Mel Yn Tussey, 27, of 106 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and outstanding warrant.
  • Joshua Adam Wiley, 36, of 229 Hawg Holler, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
  • Jose Gabriel Jimenez-Chavez, 53, of 2717 River Bend Drive, Nashville arrested on charges of driving without a valid license and taillight requirement.
  • Briana Lashay Shoulders, 28, of 4108 Rogers Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and tail light requirement.
  • Lenora Ann Baker, 26, of 130 Oklawaha Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
  • Gregory Mark Carringer, 56, of 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.

Citation statistics

  • Speeding: 5
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
  • Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
  • Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
  • Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking a school bus: 1
  • Following too closely: 3
  • Distracted driving/failure to exercise due care: 2
  • License required: 2
  • Registration and license requirements: 2
  • Alteration of license plate: 1
  • Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
  • Proof of insurance required: 1
  • Failure to obey hands-free law: 3
  • Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
  • Entering or crossing roadway: 2
  • Seatbelt violations: 2
  • Loud music: 1
  • Missing/defective taillights: 4
  • Theft by shoplifting: 2
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
  • Possession of marijuana: 1
  • Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
  • Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9

