- Shaun Conley Davault, 36, of 2426 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drug, driving while under the influence of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object and open container.
- Barbara Jean Systad, 36, of 370 Julian Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Rachel Nicole Bell, 17, of 1528 Highway 151, Lafayette arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Eric Lance Dodd, 29, of 839 Salem Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Carolyn Annette Goins, 51, of 2415 Bird Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Austin Lane Lee, 20, of 984 Mundy’s Mill Road, Jonesboro, GA arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Karlee Danielle Dickey, 19, of 232 Padgett Road, Senoia, GA arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Dustin Dewayne Hutson, 30, of 211 Parker Road, Griffin, GA arrested on a charge of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
- Domaniec J. Smith, 19, of 2512 Gracie Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Rebecca Bunch Brown, 59, of 5347 Greenbriar Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
- Jestin Caleb Watkins, 22, of 3157 Keith Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Paul Lawrence Vogler, 34, of 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, GA arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of officers and an outstanding warrant.
- Lettie Lynn Vignati, 30, of 85 Oak Hill Drive, Forsyth, GA arrested on charges of suspended registration, obstruction of officers, failure to maintain lane and affixing tag to misrepresent vehicle identity.
- Domingo Alexander Marroquin, 17, of 162 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without a license and failure to maintain lane.
- Nelson Ray Chapman, 18, of 215 Forrest Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 5
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
- Striking a fixed object: 1
- Following too closely: 2
- Suspended registration: 1
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
- License required: 2
- Certificate of registration: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 1
- Missing/defective taillights: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 11
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1