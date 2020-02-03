George David Womble, 48, of 141 Hudson Street, Rossville arrested on charges of defective windshield and outstanding warrant.
Anthony Ray Cannon, 50, of 1939 Holderloop Road, Trenton arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Juanita Elrod Taylor, 48, of 1939 Holderloop Road, Trenton arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Terry Lee Jones, 55, of 154 South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, expired registration and affixing license plate with intent to misrepresent.
Nickolas Baines Anderson, 26, of 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Cynthia Wolchuk, 63, of Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
James Michael Evitt, 49, of 801 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Misty D. Petty, 36, of 4929 Pattentown Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Wanda O. Hunter, 50, of 1704 Olive Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Lorenzio Jermaine Morris, 28, of 212 Greenway Drive, Hixson arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Alison Pair Abbott, 50, of 451 Red Bud Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, defective tail light and outstanding warrant.
John Travis Price, 38, of 2805 East 27th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane.
Jonas Littleton Spurlock, 44, of 118 Valley View Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Geoffrey Tyrone Nix, 32, of 6345 County Road 19, Section, AL arrested on an outstanding warrant.
James Albert Henderson, 67, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Matthew Lynn Stephens, 20, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding.
Audrey P. Wiles, 43, of 5807 Tyner Lane, Harrison, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and impeding traffic flow.
Osmar Osiel Hernandez Lopez, 25, of 3373 Cumberland Drive, Atlanta arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and defective tag lights.
Deshun Denae Green, 25, of 408 Booth Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, window tint violation and brake light requirement.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 3
Failure to obey traffic control device: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 5
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 2
Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 1
Registration and license requirements: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Following too closely: 2
Suspended registration: 1
License required: 6
Proof of insurance required: 1
Failure to obey hands-free law: 4
Seatbelt violations: 2
Window tint violations: 2
Defective windshields and/or wipers: 1
Missing/defective tail lights: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 18
Theft by shoplifting: 4
Public drunkenness: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Impeding traffic flow: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1