- Emily Marie Dean, 18, of 70 Tharp Drive, Lafayette arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jeremy Wayne Hill, 42, of 25 Hunters Run, Covington, GA arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II.
- Taylor Brianne Thomas, 24, of 6839 Martha Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, headlight requirement and tag light requirement.
- Brittney Gann Hall, 42, of 189 Sherry Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, improper lane change and brake light requirement.
- Joseph Michael Currey, 37, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Lacresha Nicole Jordan, 33, of 1715 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrestsed on a charge of theft by bringing stolen property into state.
- Arlette Salazar Contretras, 34, of 804 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Anthony Taylor Edwards, 20, of 83 Krista Circle, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Kylan Edward Hinton, 17, of 25 Timothy Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Holden Jacob Davis, 17, of 46 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Ruth A. Humes, 26, of 405 Lake Avenue, Signal Mountain, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Michael Kuukpio Mabala, 35, of 106 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jeremy Bryant Hughes, 19, of 556 Springs Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by taking and an outstanding warrant.
- Sherry Lynn Fisher, 57, of 28 Marshall Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant, failure to maintain lane and illegal window tint.
- Geoffrey Kipling Wright, 22, of 8815 Point South Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.
- Calvin Russell Stanton, 48, of 115 Williams Avenue, Flintstone arrested on charges of criminal damage to property, obstruction of officers and simple battery.
- Christopher James Coats, 37, of 5507 Pinelawn Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, suspended registration and brake light requirement.
- Kelly Carvara, 32, of 1159 East Main Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of distracted driving and driving while suspended.
- Justin Lee Hawthorne, 28, of 1020 Mission Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Dylan Jade Jones, 24, of 6002 Champion Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
- Justin Heath Crowder, 38, of 35 Regeneration Way, Talking Rock, GA arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Rosetta Leanne Dempsey, 34, of 2641 Long Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, drugs not kept in original container, driving while license revoked and defective tag lights.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
- License to be carried & exhibited on demand: 1
- Suspension of license of habitually negligent: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 2
- Headlights required: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 4
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Missing/defective taillights: 1
- Window tint violation: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5