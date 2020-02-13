- Jeremy David Morris, 26, of 790 Powder Springs Circle, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Aubrey Michelle Cochran, 21, of 2591 Valley View Highway, Jasper, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Dakota Michael Green, 23, of 7136 Golden Rod Court, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
- Tina Marie McCormick, 51, of 6839 Martha Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Thomas Cecil Webb, 53, of 4902 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving with a suspended license.
- Tracy Denise McCormick, 25, of 51 Milford Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Dustin Ray White, 33, of 5322 Green Briar Road, East Ridge arrested on a charge of forgery.
- Tamela Grace Massengale, 55, of 415 Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Julie S. Howell, 57, of 432 Lakeshore Cove, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Kenneth Tony Hamill, 32, of 7 Chickamauga Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Travis James Roden, 46, of 422 Hudson Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Damien Philip Bolding, 31, of 17611 Broad Street, Henegar, AL arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and missing/defective tag light.
- Jonathan Michael Posey, 46, of 7909 Hickory Hollow Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II and drugs not in original container.
- Kimberly Ann Williams, 44, of 85 Hummingbird Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of schedule II and drugs not in original container.
- Courtney Nicole Haley, 23, of 2021 Gail Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Beverly Denise Burch, 40, of 86 Lazy Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of multiple substances.
- Dakota Ryan Tucker, 25, of 24 Appaloosa Drive, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change and window tint.
- David Clay Graham, 25, of 932 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Erica Leerie Taylor, 34, of 32 Eastwood Ct., Ringgold arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.
- Lacresha Nicole Jordan, 33, of 1715 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and improperly displayed tag.
- Brenda Gale Crouch, 63, of 808 Lafayette Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
- Connie Rose Dunn, 50, of 159 Bryson Circle, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Megan Leanne May, 23, of 2953 Landmark Court, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of 2953 Landmark Court, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving on suspended registration and no proof of insurance.
- Laura Brittany Johnson, 25, of 121 Cedar Grove Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Daniel Jacob McDonald, 31, of 155 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 1
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 5
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Reckless driving: 1
- Reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of others: 2
- Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 4
- Registration and license requirements: 2
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 9
- Operation of vehicles registered in other states: 1
- Suspended registration: 1
- License required: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Window tint violations: 1
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 8
- Theft by shoplifting: 4
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 7
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1